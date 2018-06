Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Downing Street in London, Britain, June 6, 2018. May and Netanyahu are scheduled to talk over the Iran nuclear deal. EFE- EPA/NEIL HALL

The British Prime Minister told her Israeli counterpart on Wednesday the United Kingdom maintained its support to the 2015 Nuclear agreement with Iran as the best roadmap to prevent the Islamic Republic from developing nuclear weapons.

Theresa May met with Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, currently on the final leg of his official three-day European visit to Germany, France, and the UK, at her official 10 Downing Street residence.