The prime minister of the United Kingdom is to dismiss the possibility of a second referendum when she addresses Parliament on Monday amid growing demands for a people's vote as the best way to break the political deadlock that Brexit has caused, according to remarks released to EFE by No. 10 Downing Street ahead of the statement.

Theresa May, who survived a confidence vote launched by Conservative Party backbenchers and solicited last-ditch modifications to the Brexit agreement struck with the European Union, is to say that a new referendum would only serve to divide the UK more and cause a deeper distrust in politics.