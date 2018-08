Theresa May (C) with school children during her visit to the ID Mkhize Secondary School in Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODGER BOSCH / POOL

Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and Theresa May (L) during an official welcoming ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL

Theresa May (C) is greeted by school children waving British and South African flags during her visit to the ID Mkhize Secondary School in Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODGER BOSCH / POOL

The prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday began a tour of several African countries, where she was expected to try and forge new alliances after her country leaves the European Union, by meeting with the president of South Africa.

Speaking in Cape Town, Theresa May assured Cyril Ramaphosa that the UK would aim to increase its investments in the continent to 4 billion pounds ($5.16 billion) by 2022, thus making it the largest investor there out of the G7 countries.