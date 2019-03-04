Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) speaks to the Dean of the Cathedral Church of St Mary, Nick Papadopulos (C), and an unidentified guide (L), during a visit to Salisbury, Britain, March 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/POOL

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (2-R) is accompanied by Conservative MP John Glen (R) as they walk to meet residents during a visit to Salisbury, Britain, March 4, 2019. EPA-EFE3/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/POOL

A year after a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in an attack that United Kingdom authorities have attributed to Russian intelligence officers and which also killed a woman, the prime minister on Monday visited the English city where the crime took place.

Theresa May took a short tour of the medieval English city of Salisbury in the southern county of Wilshire to mark the anniversary of the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia Skripal who were both infected with Novichok — a weapons-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union during the 1980s — and that later claimed the life of Dawn Sturgess after she came into contact with the poison.