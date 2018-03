British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister Questions in the House of Commons, Central London, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Members of the armed forces in protective suits investigate a property in Winterslow near Salisbury, UK, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

UK Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament on Monday that it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning of a Russian former spy and his daughter on British soil.

The Russian government, which has denied any involvement in the incident, responded by dismissing May's speech to lawmakers as a "circus show."