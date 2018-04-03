A forensic officer works at the scene of a gun crime in Tottenham, in the north of London, Britain, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom police force on Tuesday announced it would open investigations into two separate shootings in London that left one teen dead and another in a critical condition amid a general uptick in violent crime in the British capital that has seen its murder figures overtake those of New York in recent months.

The Metropolitan Police are to investigate a shooting in the north London borough of Tottenham that left a 17-year-old girl dead, while another criminal probe would be launched after a 16-year-old boy was found to be suffering gunshot wounds in Walthamstow, in the city's east.