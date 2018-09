A police officer stands guard next to the sealed off bench where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed in Salisbury, the United Kingdom, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

London Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Neil Basu makes a statement to the press outside of the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service, in central London, United Kingdom, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RICK FINDLER

Two Russian nationals have been named on Wednesday as suspects in the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter, police in the United Kingdom said.

Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service said that they had sufficient evidence to charge Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov over the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, located some 137 kilometers (85 miles) to the west of London.