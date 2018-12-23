Police in the United Kingdom on Sunday announced the release without charge of two people who had been arrested within an investigation into the illegal use of remotely-piloted aircraft at London Gatwick that forced the country's second-largest international airport to close down for more than a day and caused severe disruptions to more than 140,000 passengers.

Sussex Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement that the two people who were detained on Friday on suspicion of involvement in the drone case, a 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, have been ruled out as suspects.