Army officers remove the bench, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, in Salisbury, Wiltshire, Britain, Mar. 23, 2018 (re-issued July 19, 2018). EPA/FILE/WILL OLIVER

A police stands guard next to the sealed off bench where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed in Salisbury in Britain, Mar. 14, 2017 (re-issued July 19, 2018). EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Military in protective clothing prepare to remove vehicles from a car park in Salisbury, Britain, Mar. 11, 2017 (re-issued July 19, 2018). EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

United Kingdom police reason they have identified a number of suspects who were involved in a near-fatal poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter with a military-grade nerve agent, the Press Association said Thursday.

According to PA, detectives have ascertained that several Russian nationals were linked to the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on March 4.