The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that the United Kingdom's prime minister would next week make her first visit to the country since coming to power.

At the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang, Theresa May will between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 meet Chinese leaders in Beijing and also travel to Shanghai and Hubei province, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference.