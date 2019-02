Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the Royal Endurance Race during the Windsor Royal Horse Show, in Windsor, near London, Britain, May 13, 2016 (reissued Feb. 9, 2019). EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The United Kingdom’s prosecution service said it has decided not to press charges against Prince Philip, the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, after he was involved in a car accident that left two occupants in the other car involved in the crash injured, a statement said Thursday.

The accident happened when the prince's Land Rover accelerated from a side road into an intersection and smashed into a vehicle carrying two adults and a baby, which was unhurt.