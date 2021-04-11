Three months after closing under a fresh lockdown, non-essential businesses in England are set to reopen on Monday, with pubs and restaurants permitted to serve food and beverages in outdoor spaces.
UK pubs poised for reopening
Tables at a restaurant in London, Britain, 11 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN
Staff clean the tables of a restaurant in London, Britain, 11 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
Pub staff wipe down tables at the Fox on the Hill pub in south London, Britain, 11 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN
