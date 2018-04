Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C-R) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (C-L) with other Heads of State attend the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace in London, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech during the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace in London, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) returns to her seat after delivering a speech during the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace in London, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on Thursday called on the government leaders of countries that make up the Commonwealth who were gathered in London to choose her son and heir, Prince Charles, to succeed her as head of the international community.

The Queen made her comments during the formal opening of the Commonwealth summit at Buckingham Palace; her official London residence.