A woman walks on the bridge in front of Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 16 March 2018. Presidential elections in Russia are scheduled for 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The United Kingdom and Russia continued to exchange a war of words Friday over the ongoing diplomatic debacle that erupted following the death of a former double agent who according to London was poisoned with a nerve agent developed and most likely weaponized by Moscow.

The latest spat began when, during a press conference, the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said his country's quarrel over who was behind the alleged nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England, was not with the Russian people but rather the presidency of Vladimir Putin.