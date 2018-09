British Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce (c) delivers a speech before an emergency session of the Security Council in New York on Sept. 6, 2018, in which London accused Moscow of poisoning a former Kremlin spy in England last March. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley participates in an emergency session of the Security Council in New York on Sept. 6, 2018, in which London accused Moscow of poisoning a former Kremlin spy in England last March. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia participates in an emergency session of the Security Council in New York on Sept. 6, 2018, in which London accused Moscow of poisoning a former Kremlin spy in England last March. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

The United Kingdom and Russia once again on Thursday traded accusations at the United Nations over the so-called Skripal case, after London pointed to Moscow's intelligence services as those responsible for the poisoning attack on a former Kremlin spy.

The British UN mission convened the Security Council to report on the results of its investigation identifying two Russian citizens as suspects in the poisoning last March of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.