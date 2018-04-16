British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks to the media as he arrives for the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs on Monday stressed his stance that recent airstrikes conducted by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against alleged chemical weapons plants in Syria were the appropriate thing to do.

The international coalition took the military action against the Syrian regime in response to its alleged use of chemical weapons against Douma, a city in the Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus that at the time of the assault, on Apr. 7, was still under the control of the armed opposition.