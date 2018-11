Pro EU protesters wave a joined EU and Union flag outside of the British Parliament in Westminster, central London, Britain, 26 February 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom's secretary for exiting the European Union quit on Thursday just hours after the prime minister secured her cabinet's backing on a draft Brexit deal with Brussels following lengthy and reportedly tense meetings with her government.

Dominic Raab, who only took office in July when his predecessor David Davis quit due to his conflicting views with PM Theresa May, announced his resignation in a statement.