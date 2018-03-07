Artist Kaya Mar (R) with his printing of British Prime Minister Theresa May and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond ahead of Hammond's speech on Brexit at HSBC headquarters in London, Britain, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer on Wednesday downplayed dour warnings from the European Union that the only model of future relations between the two entities after Brexit would be a limited free trade agreement.

Philip Hammond gave a Brexit speech at HSBC's London headquarters not long after the President of the European Council Donald Tusk outlined the EU's own Brexit guidelines at a press briefing in which he warned the red lines drawn by the UK government in the negotiations so far meant that only a free trade deal worse than the current arrangement would be possible.