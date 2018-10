British Secretary of State for foreign affairs Jeremy Hunt speaks to media as he arrives for the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The United Kingdom's secretary for foreign affairs on Monday said there were some pending issues complicating Brexit negotiations and cast doubt on the possibility of there being a deal before the European Council summit in two days time.

Jeremy Hunt joined European Union foreign ministers for a meeting in Luxembourg amid reports that negotiators were struggling to find consensus on the future of the Irish border after the UK exits the bloc, which is scheduled to take place in Mar. 2019.