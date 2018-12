British Prime Minister Theresa May (C) is surrounded by colleagues at the start of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The United Kingdom's main opposition on Friday called on the country's prime minister to put her Brexit plan to a parliamentary vote before Christmas.

Shadow Brexit secretary Kier Starmer, a member of the Labour Party, said Theresa May, leader of the Conservative Party's minority government, had failed to secure changes to her withdrawal agreement during her meetings with European Union leaders Thursday.