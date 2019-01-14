The British prime minister was on Monday set to make a last-ditch push for support on her Brexit deal a day ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote by warning that rejecting her plan could block the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union altogether.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of parliament, are due to give their verdict on Theresa May's Brexit proposal – the result of two years of negotiations between London and Brussels – on Tuesday, just over a month after the initial vote was postponed by the PM when it became clear she lacked sufficient backing.