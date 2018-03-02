The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Friday gave a speech on Brexit in which she acknowledged that such is the nature of negotiations that neither side will walk away with exactly what it wants, but she remained optimistic that a comprehensive future deal could be struck to benefit both London and Brussels.

At a briefing in London, Theresa May brought the media up to speed on her Conservative government's approach to Brexit and said both sides of the negotiating table had to face up to several hard facts.