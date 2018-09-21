The United Kingdom's prime minister has on Friday urged the European Union to show more respect in the Brexit negotiations and offer proposals geared towards ending the current impasse in discussions, all the while sticking steadfastly to her own plan on the country's withdrawal despite its poor reception at a recent informal summit.

Theresa May gave a sternly-delivered speech reaffirming her position on Brexit just a day after she attended an EU meeting in Salzburg where a host of European leaders, not least the European Council president, Donald Tusk, said the British PM's so-called Chequers plan would not work.