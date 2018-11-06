The British prime minister on Tuesday told her cabinet that she would not agree on a final Brexit deal with the European Union if she deemed it to be disadvantageous for the United Kingdom as talks with Brussels continued to stutter over the unresolved issue of maintaining an open border in Ireland.

Theresa May's Conservative government, which functions as a minority in the Houses of Commons, the lower chamber of UK lawmaking, with the support of the DUP, a right-wing Northern Irish party, faced growing calls to clarify how it planned to ensure the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland retain its open, tariff-free status once the UK has withdrawn from the bloc.