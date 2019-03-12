Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission speaks to the journalists during a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The United Kingdom's prime minister on Tuesday prepared for what was likely to be her final chance at securing a parliamentary majority for her Brexit deal after assuring lawmakers she had secured the legally-binding changes she was compelled to find following a historic defeat earlier in the year.

Speaking from Strasbourg late Monday, where she met European Union leaders in an 11th-hour bid to remedy the lack of parliamentary support for her withdrawal bill following her historic defeat in January, Theresa May said she had obtained legal changes to make sure the Irish backstop clause, one of the pillars of the deal, would not be permanent.