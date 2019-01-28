The British prime minister was coming under increasing pressure from members of her Conservative Party on Monday to secure tweaks to the Irish backstop arrangement in her proposal for the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union a day before lawmakers get the chance to vote on several amendments to the plan.

The Irish backstop, a measure created to ensure there is no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland should future talks between London and Brussels collapse, has proved a sticking point in Theresa May's bid to pass her withdrawal agreement as several back-bench colleagues have expressed opposition to its terms and conditions, specifically the hypothetical eventuality that the UK would be tied to the EU indefinitely.