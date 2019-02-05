The United Kingdom's prime minister on Tuesday reassured members of Northern Ireland's business community that she remained committed to avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland after Brexit, despite the UK parliament's rejection of her European Union withdrawal bill.

Theresa May was in Belfast to appease growing concerns in Northern Ireland after members of the UK parliament rejected her withdrawal agreement, with many members of her own Conservative Party rebelling over the terms of the Irish backstop, an insurance policy to safeguard the open status of the Irish border should future talks between the UK and the EU collapse.