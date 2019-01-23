The United Kingdom's prime minister on Wednesday told lawmakers that postponing the date for Brexit to allow for further negotiating time was not a solution to the current deadlock in parliament as the deadline for the country's withdrawal from the European Union loomed.

Addressing the House of Commons, the UK's lower parliamentary chamber, during the weekly prime minister's questions, Theresa May said any decision to extend Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the mechanism she triggered in 2017 to officially notify the EU of the UK's decision to exit the bloc, would just delay the moment crucial decisions had to be taken.