The United Kingdom's prime minister on Friday said it was still possible to get further clarification on the Brexit deal in a bid push it through parliament, where it faces stiff opposition over a clause that seeks to ensure a soft Irish border in the event of a no deal exit.

Speaking from the European Council in Brussels, Theresa May said it was in the interest of both the EU and the UK to get her deal through the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of parliament where the withdrawal agreement has come up against stiff opposition because of concerns among lawmakers that the so-called Irish backstop could be put in place permanently.