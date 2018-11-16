The British prime minister on Friday said she would soon fill two cabinet positions that became vacant owing to sudden resignations in protest over the Conservative Party leader's provisional Brexit deal with the European Union.

Theresa May, who runs a Tory minority executive propped up in the House of Commons – the United Kingdom's lower parliamentary chamber – by a regional Northern Irish party, suffered a blow when her Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and her Work and Pensions secretary Esther McVey both resigned on Thursday just hours after cabinet gave the PM its backing for her nearly 600-page draft agreement with Brussels.