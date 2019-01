An anti-Brexit protester dressed in a Theresa May costume recreates a scene from the 1997 film 'Titanic, in London, Britain, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The British prime minister will respond quickly should her Brexit plan be voted down by parliament in a crucial vote Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, a spokesperson for Conservative Party Prime Minister Theresa May told senior ministers that the government would stick to its Brexit plan.