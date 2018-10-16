Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom passes 'Larry, the Cat' as she arrives for a political cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The British prime minister was on Tuesday in search of cabinet unity on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union ahead of a crucial summit in Brussels, where EU leaders were placing the onus on London to draw up proposals to end the logjam in negotiations, which have stalled over conflicting plans for the Irish border.

Theresa May, leader of the minority Conservative Party government in the UK, gathered her senior ministers in a bid to strike an accord on her Brexit plan before she is set to address the 27 EU member states at a summit that gets underway Wednesday.