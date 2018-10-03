Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is congratulated by her husband Phillip (R) after her Leaders Speech at the Conservative Party in Birmingham, Britain, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The British prime minister on Wednesday warned that the United Kingdom was not afraid of leaving the European Union without a deal but called for unity within her own party to ensure Brexit is not scuppered by its opponents.

Theresa May brought the annual Conservative Party conference, held this year in the English city of Birmingham, to a close with a wide-ranging speech that oscillated between joviality and solemnity but had at its heart a conciliatory tone aimed at drawing in Tory ranks split over Brexit.