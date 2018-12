British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a brief statement outside No. 10 Downing Street in London on Dec. 12, 2018, after surviving a no confidence vote brought by the right-wing faction of her Conservative Party. EFE-EPA/ Will Oliver

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday beat back a challenge for leadership of the Conservative Party by a vote of 200-117.

Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of conservative lawmakers, announced that May had survived the confidence vote.