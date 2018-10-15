Anti-Brexit activists demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May statement in the Houses of Parliament in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An embattled British prime minister on Monday gave an address to lawmakers in the House of Commons aimed at assuring them that progress was being made on the future of the Irish border in the Brexit negotiations and that a final deal would be cracked despite media speculation that Brussels and London were struggling to find consensus.

Theresa May, head of the minority Conservative Party executive, told the lower house that members of her government and the EU were studying the possibility of implementing a backstop that, additional to the contingency plan for Northern Ireland, essentially would keep the United Kingdom in a form of customs union if negotiations collapsed, although she insisted it would be temporary.