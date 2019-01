A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Thersa May reacts during a debate on vote on amendments in the House of Commons in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

The United Kingdom's prime minister on Tuesday opened a Brexit debate in parliament by urging lawmakers to send a clear message to the European Union on what the country wants in order to end the current impasse.

Members of Parliament in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of lawmaking, will get to vote on a series of amendments to Theresa May's withdrawal agreement which could alter the terms and conditions of the UK's withdrawal from the EU.