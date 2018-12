British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference at the end of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

The United Kingdom's prime minister is to broach Brexit in an address to lawmakers in the lower chamber of parliament Monday amid widespread reports that she planned to delay a vote on her withdrawal proposal scheduled for Dec. 11.

Theresa May is to give an address to the House of Commons at 3.30 pm local time, just one day before MPs were due to decide whether they want to back her Conservative Party leader's proposed Brexit plan or reject it.