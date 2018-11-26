The British prime minister on Monday gave lawmakers an ultimatum to back her Brexit deal with the European Union when it is submitted to a parliamentary vote or risk bringing more division to society in the United Kingdom.

Theresa May, the leader of the minority Conservative government in the House of Commons, returned to the lower chamber of lawmaking a day after EU member states gave unanimous backing to a deal on the UK's withdrawal from the bloc but now must convince a majority of Members of Parliament to vote in its favor when it is put to a meaningful vote in the chamber.