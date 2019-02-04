The British prime minister is set to mediate between pro-Brexit and pro-European party members in a bid to shore up support for her deal on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, specifically how to solve the ongoing spat on how to ensure there is no return to a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, Downing Street announced on Monday.

The Alternative Arrangements Working Group (AAWG), a new initiative made up of pro-remain conservatives and members of the European Research Group (ERG), a group of lawmakers who lobby for a harder Brexit, was set to meet with Theresa May for the first time on Monday in a bid to flesh out alternatives to the backstop, the insurance policy designed to maintain a soft border in Ireland should future talks with the EU collapse.