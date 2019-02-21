The British prime minister is to plow on with her plan to secure legal changes to her Brexit deal with the European Union in a bid to have it ratified by lawmakers despite the recent fractures in her Conservative party and the bloc's continued insistence the withdrawal agreement would not be reopened, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Theresa May, leader of the Conservative Party's minority government, remained adamant she could get the EU to tweak elements of the withdrawal deal that prompted certain lawmakers in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament, to reject it by a historic margin last month.