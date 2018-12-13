The British prime minister was on Thursday to plow on with her Brexit plan after surviving a motion of no confidence lodged against her by a rebellious faction of her own party which seeks a harder exit from the European Union.

Conservative Party leader Theresa May is set to travel Brussels later in the day for a European Council meeting where she was expected to ask EU leaders to improve the terms of the Brexit deal struck between London and Brussels in a bid to pacify lawmakers in the House of Commons, the UK's lower parliament, before it is put to a vote.