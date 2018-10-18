The British prime minister on Thursday said she was reviewing a proposal to prolong the transition period for the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union by several months to ensure that a deal to maintain a soft Irish border is secured, although she emphasized her confidence that an extension on the Brexit deadline would not be required.

Theresa May broached the topic with reporters as she arrived for the first working day of a European Council summit in Brussels following a dinner the previous night in which many of her EU counterparts underlined a lack of progress in negotiations and cast doubt on an whether an extraordinary summit – tabled for Nov. with the intention of landing Brexit deal – would go ahead.