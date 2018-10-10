The United Kingdom's prime minister on Wednesday urged lawmakers in the lower house of parliament to back her strategy on Brexit in the national interest amid rumors the hard-line Northern Irish party that props up the minority conservative government could vote down the next budget proposals if Northern Ireland is treated differently from the rest of the country as part of an exit deal with the European Union.

Theresa May's faces an uphill struggle pushing her Chequers plan on Brexit through the House of Commons amid hostility not from lawmakers from the Labour Party on opposition benches, the Scottish National Party but also from members of her own Conservatives.