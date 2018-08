British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a joint news conference with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta (not seen) at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, 30 August 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) arrive for a joint news conference after their meeting at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, 30 August 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom ended her visit to Africa on Thursday on the promise of boosting financial support for the African Union Mission in Somalia peace-keeping operation, AMISOM.

Speaking alongside Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Theresa May stressed the historic links between both countries and said future cooperation would be stepped up.