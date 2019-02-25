British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of an EU-Arab League summit at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Francisco Seco

The leader of the United Kingdom's main opposition on Monday said his Labour Party would table or support a second referendum on Brexit in a move that could deal a significant blow to the prime minister's bid to secure a parliamentary majority for her withdrawal agreement.

Jeremy Corbyn said his party would table amendments designed to make Theresa May's Conservative Party government adopt his alternative Brexit plan, which includes staying in a customs union, but would also propose or support another amendment on a second public vote.