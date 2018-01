Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) review the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A visitor waves a Chinese flag and a Union flag, also known as a Union Jack, at a youth festival exhibition attended by British Prime Minister Theresa May (not pictured) at Wuhan University in Wuhan, China, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

British Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and her husband Philip May (R) watch a performance of Chinese opera at the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, China, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

The United Kingdom's prime minister began her official trip to China on Wednesday with a visit to Wuhan University, where she announced bilateral education initiatives with a value of 500 million pounds ($708m).

Theresa May addressed an audience of some 200 Chinese and British university students at the campus in central Hubei province.