The United Kingdom's prime minister on Friday chose a replacement Brexit secretary a day after the previous incumbent quit over the Conservative Party leader's provisional deal on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

Theresa May brought Stephen Barclay, a former health minister, into the cabinet, where he is to take over from Dominic Raab, who was one of two senior government officials, alongside work and pensions secretary, Esther McVey, to resign in protest of May's draft deal.