Political artist Kaya Mar holds his painting of British Prime Minister Theresa May chained to parliament during a demonstration outside the British Houses Parliament calling for a People's Vote in central London, Britain, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The British Houses of Parliament reflected in balloons of Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The British prime minister has on Monday deferred a parliamentary vote on her draft deal on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, acknowledging it was doomed to failure over ongoing divisions in the chamber, particularly over a backstop arrangement to ensure a soft Irish border.

Theresa May, a conservative, postponed the vote in the House of Commons, the lower house of UK lawmaking, which had been scheduled to take place on Dec. 11 and said she would hold emergency talks with EU leaders to renegotiate parts of the deal pertaining to the so-called Irish backstop.