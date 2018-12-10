The British prime minister has on Monday deferred a parliamentary vote on her draft deal on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, acknowledging it was doomed to failure over ongoing divisions in the chamber, particularly over a backstop arrangement to ensure a soft Irish border.
Theresa May, a conservative, postponed the vote in the House of Commons, the lower house of UK lawmaking, which had been scheduled to take place on Dec. 11 and said she would hold emergency talks with EU leaders to renegotiate parts of the deal pertaining to the so-called Irish backstop.