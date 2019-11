Britain's Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth II look at the Endurance event during the third day at the Royal Windsor Horse show in Windsor, Britain, 12 May 2017. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family to watch a fly-past during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives at the Francis Crick Institute in Central London, Britain, 14 July 2017. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew has announced he is stepping back from royal duties over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

In a statement released on Wednesday he said he would end his public work “for the foreseeable future” over his links to the convicted sex offender.