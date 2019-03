Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meet with Cuban Foreign Relations Deputy Minister Ana Teresita Gonzalez (C-R) after their arrival, in Havana, Cuba, 24 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YANDER ZAMORA

Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave their plane on their arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport, in Havana, Cuba, 24 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YANDER ZAMORA

Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are welcomed by Cuban Foreign Relations Deputy Minister Ana Teresita Gonzalez (R) on their arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport, in Havana, Cuba, 24 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YANDER ZAMORA

Britain's Prince Charles (C) participates in a floral tribute at the monument to national hero Jose Marti, at the Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, 24 March 2019, as part of his first official activity on the island. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

The UK's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were in Cuba for the first official visit to the island nation by members of the British royal family.

Charles and Camilla, the prince's second wife, arrived in Havana's José Martí International Airport at 5 pm local time (9 GMT) on Sunday aboard a Royal Air Force aircraft, where they were greeted by the vice minister of foreign affairs of Cuba, Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga.